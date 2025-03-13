Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 346,362 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 230.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 333,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 77.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 258,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $126.87 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

