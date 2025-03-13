Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $432.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.92 and a 200 day moving average of $509.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.30 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

