Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 280,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,628,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

