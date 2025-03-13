Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.4 %

EXPD stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.29. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

