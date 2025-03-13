Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 55,150 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

