Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

