FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.58.

View Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $243.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $239.50 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.