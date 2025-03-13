Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,953,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,634 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

