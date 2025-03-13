Davis R M Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $137.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,080.80. The trade was a 14.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $794,188.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,980,990.52. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,770. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

