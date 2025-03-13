Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 49.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77,232 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

