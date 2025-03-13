CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 610.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

