Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 3,053 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

