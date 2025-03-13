First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $168,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of FV opened at $54.92 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

