Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 137,272 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $216,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $76.71 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

