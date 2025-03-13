Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 682.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,565.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.