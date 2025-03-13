Green Energy Stocks To Research – March 12th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that focus on producing or supporting energy from renewable sources like solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to support sustainable energy practices while potentially benefiting from the growth of the clean energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 648,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 121,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,635. The firm has a market cap of $420.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.20. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE remained flat at $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 145,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

