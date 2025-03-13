10,000 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 32.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 131,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $611.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,792.10, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $729.43 and its 200 day moving average is $649.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.