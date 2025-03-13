Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in February

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $68.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPXSY shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

