Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,604 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 925,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

