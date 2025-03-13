C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

