Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $36.89 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,131 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $187.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

