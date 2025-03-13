Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,652,000 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the February 13th total of 2,199,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $23.35.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

