JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $1,190,338.72 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,190,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,947,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,601,328.40. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,528,849.95.

On Friday, February 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $652,875.75.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $560,445.75.

JFrog Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JFrog by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

