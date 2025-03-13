PFG Advisors Buys 322 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

MGV opened at $126.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

