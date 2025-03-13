3,179 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,348 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,804,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,524 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,838 shares of company stock worth $75,333,389 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

