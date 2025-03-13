PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 2.68% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLRY opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

