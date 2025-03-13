Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $127.26 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

