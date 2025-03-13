Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Decreases By 57.8%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.4 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
