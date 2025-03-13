Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. 504,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average session volume of 43,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Stria Lithium Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
