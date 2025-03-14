ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.70. 23,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 161,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

