Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 4,997,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 1,120,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 23.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Alphamin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.