Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 170,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 150,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

