Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Up 11.3 %

Cansortium stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 358,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

