Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Up 11.3 %
Cansortium stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 358,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
Cansortium Company Profile
