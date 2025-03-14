Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Stories

