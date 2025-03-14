Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 240.9% in February

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Danone stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 716,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Danone has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

