Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$160,612.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 7th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,252.50.
  • On Thursday, February 6th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.28 per share, with a total value of C$163,190.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,575.00.
  • On Thursday, January 16th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.44 per share, with a total value of C$166,109.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,945.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE TOU traded down C$1.04 on Friday, reaching C$64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.47. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$55.27 and a 1-year high of C$70.83.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TOU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.45.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

