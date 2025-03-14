Best Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 14th

Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, Deckers Outdoor, Affirm, and Best Buy are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that primarily focus on outdoor recreation products and services, such as camping gear, recreational equipment, and outdoor apparel. These stocks are often influenced by seasonal consumer demand and trends in outdoor activities, reflecting the overall health and growth prospects of the outdoor industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,717,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893,851. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,334. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $224.25. 1,196,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,333. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $64.73. 2,886,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,816. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $68.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE DECK traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $118.79. 1,412,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 3,311,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. 2,189,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,485. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

