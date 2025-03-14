Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 72800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a market cap of C$17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Inventus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.