Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Announces $0.52 — Dividend

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5202 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.
Ecopetrol has increased its dividend by an average of 155.2% annually over the last three years.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
Shares of EC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,487. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
