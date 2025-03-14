Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Director Sells $14,652,471.19 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $14,652,471.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,044,983.38. The trade was a 15.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 14th, George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81.

On Tuesday, February 25th, George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $10,799,923.65.

On Friday, February 14th, George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32.

On Monday, February 10th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76.

On Friday, February 7th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $79.78. 4,693,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

