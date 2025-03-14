Laurence S. Zipkin Acquires 5,500 Shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Stock

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) Director Laurence S. Zipkin acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $10,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,382.68. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MCVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 209,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.56. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.88.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

