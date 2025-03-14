Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.50. 87,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 150,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

