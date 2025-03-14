Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Increases By 189.9%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

CSL Price Performance

About CSL

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CSL has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

