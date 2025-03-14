Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Increases By 189.9%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
CSL Price Performance
About CSL
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.