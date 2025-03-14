Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director John Festival Acquires 20,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:AAV opened at C$9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.27 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.33.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.85.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.