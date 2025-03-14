iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

