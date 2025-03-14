Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 102185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $768.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 256.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 97,642 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9,145.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 44.4% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 76,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.