Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 32221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

