MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.98. 13,080,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 39,009,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get MARA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

MARA Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. Research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,915 shares of company stock worth $2,265,643 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.