Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the February 13th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 594,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 432,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 339,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

