Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DMZPY remained flat at $8.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $14.45.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.1766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

